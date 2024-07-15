Jones F. Devlin Awards for Outstanding Commitment to Safety for Crowley

[By: Crowley]

Crowley, through the achievements of the crews of 67 company-owned or -managed vessels, has again been honored for its safe operations with Jones F. Devlin Awards by the Chamber of Shipping of America.

The Jones F. Devlin Safety Award recognizes the skills and dedication of people and companies achieving high levels of safe vessel operations and protecting their people. Awarded vessels serve across the globe, including tugs, barges, commercial containerships, tank vessels including articulated tug-barges and government-managed vessels.

With this award, Crowley was recognized for achieving 554 cumulative years of accident-free service among its recognized vessels, ranging from two to 23 years without a lost-time injury across its fleet.

"Earning the Devlin Awards underscores Crowley's steadfast commitment to safety and highlights the diligent efforts of our mariners,” said Peter Sutton, vice president of marine safety operations for Crowley. “This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards in the industry."