Jesper Kjaedegaard Joins The Marcura Group as Senior Adviser

Jesper Kjaedegaard

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-30 18:54:45

The Board of The Marcura Group is pleased to announce that Jesper Kjaedegaard has joined the Group as Senior Adviser.

A highly respected shipping personality, Kjaedegaard currently serves as Partner of Mercator International and has previously served as CEO of The Maersk Company, Chairman of Maritime UK, and President of the UK Chamber of Shipping.

Dubai-based Marcura introduced its first cloud-based digital solution, DA-Desk, in 2001. The Group now serves more than 350 shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies and oil majors, who optimize their voyage execution, using Marcura's cloud platforms and services.

Jens Poulsen, CEO of Marcura, comments: "We are pleased to have Jesper join our Group at a time when the maritime industry is going through a major digital transformation. Jesper's many years of board-level experience and industry reputation will be a great asset as we accelerate our efforts to expand and bring more digital solutions to the market."

Kjaedegaard added: "I am delighted to join Marcura, whose digital shipping platforms enable their customers to manage fixtures and voyage documentation, administer disbursement accounts and related payments, and monitor port call performance through data analytics. I have spent decades managing maritime hardware with a focus on ships and ports, however, over the past few years, I have taken an increasing interest in using technology to improve all aspects of shipping and port management. Marcura's strong presence, independence and scale in the industry will allow me to exploit this interest further."

