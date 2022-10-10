JAXPORT CEO Green named Jacksonville’s top Chief Executive Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 10, 2022) – The Jacksonville Business Journal has named JAXPORT CEO Eric Green a 2022 Ultimate CEO honoree. The publication’s editors selected Green as one of 12 Northeast Florida business leaders who have shaped the Jacksonville area through leadership and civic involvement.

A Jacksonville native, Green joined JAXPORT in 2005 and was named CEO in 2017. Under his leadership, the port has attracted more than a billion dollars in investment over the last five years, including several public-private partnerships to upgrade terminal infrastructure and build the port of the future.

Green led the successful effort to gain authorization and funding for the federal project to deepen the Jacksonville shipping channel to 47 feet, which was completed through Blount Island in May 2022. The project is the first of its kind to include funding from a private business.

Other significant public-private partnerships under Green’s leadership include a long-term agreement with Ceres Terminals to modernize the Dames Point Marine Terminal and the relocation and expansion of Southeast Toyota Distributors’ JAXPORT operations.

“Eric has done a phenomenal job leading our port through the unprecedented global supply chain disruption impacting the trade and transportation industries,” said JAXPORT Board Chair J. Palmer Clarkson. “He has transformed the economic landscape of Jacksonville through the growth and development of our port, creating lasting benefits for our community through job creation and supply chain security.”

JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Cargo activity through Jacksonville’s seaport supports 138,000 jobs and $31 billion in annual economic impact for the region and state.

