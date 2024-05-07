James Bean to Leave NorthStandard and Join London P&I Club as CEO

[By: NorthStandard]

NorthStandard announces the departure of James Bean, a senior executive team member, following his decision to accept a role as Chief Executive Officer of The London P&I Club.

NorthStandard will not be replacing him as one of two chiefs of geographical sectors. Steve Cockburn who currently shares the position with James, will now assume sole responsibility.

“It is with mixed feelings that we share this news,” said Jeremy Grose, co-Managing Director NorthStandard. “James has played a major part in some of the key developments in the past few years. He was heavily involved in bringing the Standard Club’s management in house and was a key player in the merger process. After nearly 20 years with us he has a wealth of experience and many friends in the club. We are sad to see him go, but also proud that he has been selected to take on such a significant position.”

“We wish James well and look forward to working with him within the International Group of P&I Clubs in his new role,” added Paul Jennings, co-Managing Director, NorthStandard. “We are also delighted to confirm Steve in his role as sole Chief of Geographical Sectors and look forward to continuing our work to deliver service excellence in an ever-changing maritime world.”