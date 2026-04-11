Jamaica Calls Time on Paper-Based Maritime Practices in 2026

[By: Maritime Authority of Jamaica]

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica has said paper-based processes are no longer fit for purpose in modern maritime operations, warning that outdated practices increasingly pose operational and safety risks in 2026.

The Authority said it expects operators to be able to demonstrate how digital systems, cyber resilience and crew training are being addressed as part of day-to-day operations, as reliance on manual processes continues to fall away across the sector.

Captain Steven Spence, Director of Safety, Environment and Certification, said: “Through Jamaica’s engagement at meetings of the International Maritime Organization, we are well aware of the issues shaping the global agenda. The challenge is not understanding what needs to change, but ensuring those discussions translate into practical action on the ground and at sea.”

He pointed to the continued reliance on manual and paper-heavy processes as one of the most visible barriers to progress. In 2026, there is a clear expectation that information should be accessible when it is needed, supported by reliable connectivity using a combination of cellular and satellite networks.

Captain Spence also cautioned that increased digitalisation brings new responsibilities. As systems become more connected, cyber security must be treated as a core element of maritime safety, with greater focus on protecting vessels, systems and crew from digital threats.

Sustainability remains a parallel pressure on the industry. The transition away from heavy fuel oils towards alternative fuels is already influencing ship design, engineering and operational planning, while efforts to reduce emissions, cut waste and move away from practices such as single-use plastics are now part of routine decision-making.

Looking across the sector, Bertrand Smith, Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica, said: “The sector faces pressure from geopolitical uncertainty and environmental requirements. However, there is clear opportunity where the industry continues to invest in technology, people and cooperation.”

Captain Spence added that people will ultimately determine how successfully the sector adapts. He said: “As systems change, expectations change. Investment in training and development, both ashore and at sea, will decide how effectively the industry responds to the realities it is facing today.”