ITsynch Partners with Clear Peak Capital

[By: ITsynch]

ITsynch, a leading provider of fleet management software solutions for the cruise and maritime industries, founded and led by Alejandro Oscar De Carli (CEO) and Jorge de la Cruz (COO), announced that it has partnered with Clear Peak Capital (“Clear Peak”), a private equity firm focused on partnering with growth- oriented businesses in software and IT services.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for ITsynch, allowing it to further expand its industry-leading offerings and enhance guest experience. Founded in 2007, the Company provides a set of off-the-shelf software applications to help cruise and maritime companies optimize fleet management operations and enhance passenger and crew experience.

“We chose to partner with Clear Peak due to their invaluable operational expertise and strategic guidance helping companies in a rapid and consolidating growth environment. We are at an inflection point in the lifecycle of our company and Clear Peak will help us stay at the forefront of our industry, explore new opportunities, and keep delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said De Carli.

De la Cruz added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with Clear Peak. With their support, we’ll be able to further invest in our vision and pursue new innovations, while ensuring that our team members continue to thrive, and find rewarding experiences here at ITsynch.”

Donza Worden, Partner at Clear Peak, remarked, “ITsynch exemplifies the type of company that we at Clear Peak seek to partner with – a high-caliber management group with a dedicated team providing blue-chip clients with first-rate service. The Company’s growth and success have been impressive, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with them.”

Luke Schneider, Partner at Clear Peak, noted, “Alejandro, Jorge, and the ITsynch team have built a tremendous business and suite of products over the past 17 years, and we are very excited to work alongside the team to support this next phase of growth and innovation.”

As ITsynch embarks on this exciting new phase, the Company remains steadfast in its commitment to exceptional solutions, customer service, and service delivery. This partnership will allow ITsynch to accelerate its growth trajectory, bringing new opportunities to its team and customers. The leadership team, including De Carli and De la Cruz, will continue to guide ITsynch in this next chapter of growth and partnership with Clear Peak.