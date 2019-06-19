Italthai Launches Second RAmparts 3200 for Royal Thai Navy

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-19 17:35:23

On April 9, 2019, a new RAmparts 3200 was launched by Italthai Marine in Samut Prakan, Thailand. This is the second hull built by Italthai Marine for the Royal Thai Navy, the sister of Panyi 857 which was delivered in 2016 and has been successfully in operation since.

The launch ceremony was performed according to naval tradition for good fortune and was presided over by Royal Thai Navy Commander in Chief with the Navy Wives Association President as the sponsor.

The Royal Thai Navy Tug Boat 858 has the following vessel particulars:

Length overall: 32.00m

Breadth, moulded: 12.40m

Depth, least moulded (hull): 5.40m

Draft, Navigational: 4.35m

Bollard Pull: 53 tonnes

The new tug is powered by twin MTU 16V4000M54 main engines driving Schottel SRP1212 fixed pitch propellers. The fendering system at the bow consist of two rows of cylindrical fender and a lower course of “W” fenders. “D” fenders provide protection along the forecastle deck and the main deck sheer lines, with similar “D” fenders used at the stern.

Royal Thai Navy Tug Boat 858 was built to the notation of 100A1, Tug, LMC, Fire-Fighting Ship 1 with Water Spray System, of Lloyd’s Register.

