Italian Coast Guard to Expand its Fleet with Green Multi-Role Vessel

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri CEO, Adm. Inspector Nicola Carlone, Commander General of the Coast Guard and Luigi Duò,

[By: Fincantieri]

Today, the contract for the design and construction of a multi-role offshore unit (UAM) was signed in Rome at the headquarters of the General Command of the Harbour Authorities - Coast Guard.

The signing took place between the Commanding General, Adm. Inspector Nicola Carlone, and the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, the latter representing the two companies, Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria, which will operate through a temporary grouping of companies (RTI).

The order, finalizing the tender procedure, is worth approx. 80 million euros and it envisages the construction of one multi-role offshore unit, the related 5-year temporary support service, as well as the possibility of exercising the option right for the construction of 2 additional units.

The project combines the Coast Guard’s needs with the experience acquired with the patrol vessels “Dattilo” and “Diciotti”, delivered by Fincantieri in 2013 and 2014.

Thanks to its unique features, the new unit will be able to fulfill the different missions assigned to the Coast Guard by the State laws, ranging from sea rescue to maritime safety, from marine conservation to fish resources protection, as well as civil protection.

The ship will be able to operate in long-range deep-sea missions, with a logistical autonomy of at least 20 days, exceeding 4,800 miles, in which – thanks to the on-board technologies and advanced communication and discovery systems – she will be able to also take on the leading role of coordinating air and naval assets in the operation areas.

With a total length of about 85 meters, the vessel will feature excellent sea-keeping qualities, as well as high maneuverability thanks to an azimuth-type electric propulsion system (two azipods), powered by an electrical generation plant, and to two bow thrusters for dynamic positioning, which guarantee the unit’s environmental sustainability. The high flexibility and the necessary multi-role capacity of the ship are enhanced by the presence of a large working deck with off-shore cranes and a boarding ramp for wheeled vehicles, together with the flight deck allowing the landing and take-off of helicopters, a dedicated rescue zone with related inflatable boats with rigid keel (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat), the anti-pollution systems (rec-oil), the hospital area and other equipment.

“The Coast Guard is growing in step with the development of the Italian shipbuilding industry” said Admiral Carlone, Commander General of the Coast Guard, “a necessary development for an organization with a strong technological, professional and operational character that has come to establish itself as an excellence of our Country, also recognized internationally”.

“A few months – stated Paolo Duò, President of the Vittoria Shipyard – from the delivery of the last units built for the Italian Coast Guard, the flagship of our fleet, the General Command of the Harbour Authorities has once again recognized our company know-how, gained in the design and construction of military and paramilitary units and we are honored. In this new adventure we will be partner of one of the main world players in the shipbuilding industry to whom we have been united for some time by an important relationship of collaboration. Together with Fincantieri, we will strengthen the operational capabilities of the Port Authority corps, guaranteeing, as always, maximum reliability and compliance with the highest quality standards”.

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri CEO, commented: “We are proud to help contributing once more to expand and enhance the operational capabilities of our Coast Guard with a vessel built to carry out a variety of different missions. Indeed, this order confirms the Group’s great flexibility, being able – today – to offer products, in each sector we operate, meeting the specific needs of different customers with the highest technological level on the market”.

