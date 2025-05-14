ISSA Strengthens Sustainability Commitment Through Green Marine Partnership

[By: International Shipsuppliers & Services Association]

The International Shipsuppliers & Services Association (ISSA) has taken two major steps forward in its environmental and sustainability journey by becoming an Association Member of Green Marine International and actively contributing to the IMPA Maritime Environmental Footprint (IMEF) initiative.

Green Marine is the leading environmental certification programme for the maritime industry, setting a high standard for sustainability practices across shipping operations, port authorities, terminal operators, and shipyards. As a Green Marine Association Member, ISSA is proud to act as an ambassador of the programme. In this role, ISSA is committed to encouraging its members to participate in the Green Marine initiative and to promoting the environmental achievements of Green Marine participants throughout the global maritime supply chain.

“Our association with Green Marine reinforces ISSA’s commitment to raising the bar on environmental responsibility in the ship supply industry,” said Rafael Fernandez, President of ISSA. “By joining forces with this internationally respected certification programme, we are helping drive real, measurable change throughout the maritime ecosystem.”

In addition, ISSA is playing an active role in the IMPA Maritime Environmental Footprint (IMEF) initiative, a groundbreaking project that aims to tackle the complex challenge of collecting and reporting environmental data about products delivered onboard vessels.

ISSA member Carl Forsman has joined the IMEF Working Group, contributing expert insight and practical experience to help develop standardised methods for assessing and sharing environmental data in the ship supply chain. This initiative is increasingly critical as shipowners and managers face mounting pressure to report sustainability metrics — pressure that extends beyond regulatory compliance and into the realm of financial viability.

“The IMEF initiative addresses a vital issue,” said Mr Forsman. “Without consistent, transparent data on the environmental impact of the products we supply, the entire industry risks falling short of its sustainability targets. I’m proud to represent ISSA in this important work.”

By joining Green Marine and participating in the IMEF Working Group, ISSA underscores its leadership in promoting sustainability across the maritime supply chain. These efforts are not only aligned with global environmental objectives, but also designed to support ISSA members and stakeholders as they navigate the changing demands of modern maritime commerce.