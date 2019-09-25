Irish Ferries Installs MPMWin on Newbuild Passenger Ferry

Credit: Irish Ferries

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-25 18:43:16

U.K. based Marine Software Ltd have recently supplied Irish Ferries with MPMWin - Marine Planned Maintenance for their latest Ro-Ro passenger ferry W.B. Yeats.

Built in 2018 at Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft in Germany and classed with DNV GL, the 51,388GT vessel is powered by four MAK marine diesel engines offering a power output of 33.6 MW and sails between Ireland and the U.K., October to March and between Ireland and France, March to October.

Irish Ferries also operates the MPMWin software on the Dublin Swift and technical management office.

