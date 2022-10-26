Iris Innovations Releases New, Sx76 Series Stainless Steel Cameras

[By: Iris Innovations]

Gosport, Hampshire, United Kingdom – Iris Innovations, leader in affordable on-board camera security and situational awareness systems, announced today the launch of its new line of low-profile Sx76 series cameras.

Taking style queues from IRIS’ best-selling range of corrosion-proof marine-grade stainless steel cameras, the new IRIS Sx76 series camera is totally unique in that it is designed to be installed on a vertical plane looking directly outwards rather than in a hanging orientation. This new style of camera not only has a pleasing aesthetic, but also guarantees a far wider field of view while recessing into the super-structure, making it less prominent and more discreet.

“We are thrilled to announce our latest camera line to the market,” said Carl Hitchcock, managing director, Iris Innovations. “As cameras are becoming more and more commonplace in recreational marine applications, finding new ways to reduce the impact on the aesthetics of a vessel, while still providing exceptional image quality is becoming increasingly important. Our new Sx76 cameras are the lowest profile cameras on the market and exceptional for surveillance tasks and improving situational awareness for captains and crew.”

Featuring an industry-leading 1.8mm super-wide-angle lens and available in three-megapixel IP, analogue and analogue HD formats, the Sx76 is a bold and ground-breaking new style of camera that is extremely useful for back-up and docking situations, on board security and general surveillance. Built in infra-red LED illuminators provide short range night vision around the camera to a range of around 30-feet (10m). The unit’s corrosion-proof 316 stainless steel housing is IP66 rated for water and dust resistance, providing the ultimate protection for the harsh marine environment. It can be used for deck monitoring aboard workboats, fishing vessels and passenger vessels, while fitting in equally as well with the high-end aesthetic of luxury vessels and yachts. Measuring only three inches (80mm) in diameter and one inch (28mm) above the mounting face, the Sx76 is small enough to be used in areas where space is tight, such as engine rooms or anchor lockers, while the wide-angle lens provides unobtrusive surveillance for large areas like an aft deck or bathing platform. During installation, the camera’s inner ball can be adjusted and then locked into position by simply tightening the outer bezel to achieve the desired view. For marine applications, the camera is directly compatible with Raymarine LH2 and above, Simrad, Lowrance and B&G. For Garmin systems, it can be used in conjunction with Iris CMAC systems.

The Sx76 series cameras are available through Iris’ worldwide dealer network, Fort Lauderdale hub and direct from Iris UK. For more information the Iris Sx76 or the entire Iris Innovations product line, please visit www.boat-cameras.com.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.