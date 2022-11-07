Iris Innovations Launches New Ultra Affordable Thermal Vision Camera

[By: Iris Innovations]

Gosport, Hampshire, United Kingdom – Iris Innovations, leader in affordable on-board camera security and situational awareness systems, announced today the release of a new line of ultra-affordable dual-spectrum IP thermal PTZ cameras – ATOM.

The cameras feature a high definition two mega-pixel visual spectrum camera with 10x optical and 10x digital zoom, and two options of high-resolution 12-micron thermal cores (400x300 and 640x512 resolutions). Both options boast an ultra-sensitive detection range of <40mK. The cameras can interface over IP directly to Iris CMAC camera management systems and leading chart plotters, and a new dedicated IP mini controller will be available in early 2023. An industry first, the new cameras will be offered under $3,000 USD, making it the most affordable thermal imaging system on the market.

“Thermal imaging has become more and more mainstream on recreational and commercial vessels,” said Carl Hitchcock, managing director, Iris Innovations. “The big factor limiting its adoption has always been price. Our new ATOM cameras not only offer exceptional image quality and ease of use but are offered at a price that will make them as common an addition to a vessel as radar systems have become.”

Available with waterproof side entry or base entry cable options, the cameras are built into a robust yet compact IP66 case, designed to protect the unit from the harshest environmental conditions. Each camera module has its own IP address meaning the cameras can be configured, controlled and switched separately, and are compatible with many leading marine chart plotters. An RS485 Serial Data connection is also provided to maximize control options, allowing the cameras to be controlled via NVR or computer, as well as Iris’s CMAC range of camera management systems or CCTV joystick controllers supporting the Pelco-D protocol. The entire unit is eight-inches (206mm) tall with a base diameter of six-inches (160mm) and weighs just under four and a half pounds (2Kg).

ATOM is available through Iris’ worldwide dealer network, Fort Lauderdale hub and direct from Iris UK. For more information on the entire Iris Innovations product line, please visit www.boat-cameras.com.

