INTERTANKO and Veracity by DNV to Make Emissions Data Sharing Easier

[By: Veracity by DNV]

Veracity by DNV and INTERTANKO announces partnership, enabling DNV emissions verification customers to seamlessly share their data with INTERTANKO, further supporting the tanker industry in its decarbonization efforts.

The partnership between Veracity by DNV and INTERTANKO represents an advancement in the use of verified emissions data by making it easier for tanker operators to share emissions data directly with external stakeholders, reducing their administrative workload.

2024 is the first year where ships trading in the European Union are subject to its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Verified emissions data are increasingly important for EU ETS commercial settlement, Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) implementation, and operational efficiency requiring real-time verification of emissions data. Integration with INTERTANKO's benchmarking tool allows members using DNV as their verifier, to share the verified data in one secure and automatic data stream.

Mikkel Skou, Executive Director of Veracity by DNV said: "Verified emissions data is becoming increasingly crucial for commercial settlements. Now, we’re delighted to see that industry benchmarks and models like INTERTANKO’s can benefit from increased accuracy and trust from verified emissions data. With our Veracity integrated partners, like INTERTANKO, we have prebuilt plug-and-play secure data integration ready for our customers to use. No IT project is needed for customers to automate their operation.”

Catrine Vestereng, SVP & Global Segment Director at DNV, highlighted the practical benefits: "DNV is striving to support our tanker customers in their daily challenges, and by working closely with INTERTANKO within all technical, regulatory, and safety issues. One of the greatest challenges in the tanker industry these days is seamlessly being able to share emission data with external stakeholders, and we are proud to be able to set up this connection with INTERTANKO to reduce the administrative burden for our tanker customers."

Tim Wilkins, Deputy Managing Director at INTERTANKO, shared his perspective on the partnership: "The newly formed partnership enables DNV emissions verification customers to share their verified data with INTERTANKO easily and supports the development of a platform for our members to simplify reporting and eliminate the need for multiple reports to several different entities. The collaboration enhances INTERTANKO’s data analytics tools allowing Members to compare their fleet with the industry or internally across various parameters such as CII, annual efficiency ratio and fuel consumption.”