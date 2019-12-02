Intellian Welcomes Cheng-Yu Tang as Vice President and Head of APAC

Intellian, the world’s leading provider of satellite communications systems, has appointed Cheng-Yu Tang as Vice President and Head of Asia-Pacific region, based in Hong Kong SAR, China. He reports to CEO, Eric Sung; and his appointment is in-line with Intellian’s plan to maximize business efficiency and to achieve its strategic objectives in the APAC region.

Tang, who has more than 20 years of solid experience in driving sustaining business growth and management leadership especially in satellite communications, maritime and aeronautical industry, will oversee Intellian’s entire APAC business including sales, technical support, business development and operations. He is also part of the Global Executives Team of Intellian in shaping global business strategies and eco-system partnerships to cope with the fast-growing satellite industry.

Sung, CEO of Intellian said, “We’re very pleased to announce that Cheng-Yu has joined the Intellian global community. As the largest global provider of satellite communication terminals in the maritime sector, Intellian is set to extend the lead in the market worldwide and Cheng-Yu’s appointment as the Head of APAC in Intellian, will strengthen our significant growth in this key market.”

Tang commented, “I’m excited to be part of a team helping end-users to understand Intellian’s exceptional values and the advantages of our innovative technologies. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we support APAC satellite service providers, ship owners and operators to accelerate the value they get from onboard connectivity and to master digital transformation for safe and efficient operations.”

