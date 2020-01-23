Intellian’s NX-Series Systems Receive IntelsatOne Flex Certification

Intellian, the global leader in mobile satellite communication antenna systems, has announced the successful certification by Intelsat of the Intellian NX series products, with both the v85NX and v100NX endorsed for use with the IntelsatOne Flex service.

IntelsatOne Flex is a customizable service with a guaranteed Service Level Agreement (SLA), offering tiered, flexible plans which prioritize bandwidth across different satellite beams to meet demand. This avoids any requirement for customers to buy dedicated bandwidth scaled for peak usage or specific regions, thus keeping costs down. Flex easily adapts to serve new geographic or fleet additions, while still providing a predictable cost structure that is directly matched to revenue-generating activities.

Flex is facilitated through a simplified, unified global network environment formed by aggregating Intelsat’s new EpicNG high-throughput satellites (HTS), existing Ku-band fleet and IntelsatOne terrestrial fiber networks, managed through an HTS-optimized iDirect Velocity® platform to provide seamless connectivity to the customer.

A next-generation service such as IntelsatOne Flex requires next-generation equipment. Intellian’s v85NX and v100NX antennas offer high performance on all satellite networks through their future-proof design. To reduce installation time and costs for maritime customers, all NX series products are lighter and feature a single cable. In addition, the new AptusNX software includes a commissioning wizard for simplicity and provides remote maintenance capabilities.

This focus on streamlining and automating parts of the installation delivers cost efficiencies and improves system performance. The NX platform’s modular concept contains fewer components, removing the need for spares by up to 40%, delivering savings to customers and increasing reliability.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, commented: “Intellian’s NX antennas have been designed to support next-generation satellite services and are the perfect choice for the IntelsatOne Flex service. Intelsat’s innovative approach to service provision reflects our focus on ease of installation and adaptability to different bands and orbits, which we believe is essential to facilitate the global industry.”

