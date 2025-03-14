Intellian’s Maritime OW11FM Enterprise Flat Panel Goes Live on Eutelsat Gro

[By: Intellian Technologies Inc.]

Intellian Technologies Inc., a global technology solutions provider of resilient multi-constellation, feature-rich satellite user terminals and Eutelsat Group, the only GEO-LEO operator in satellite communications, announced today that the new Enterprise Flat Panels are now available exclusively on Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO network.

Featuring the OW11FM (Maritime), OW11FL (Land Fixed) and OW11FV (Land Mobility) – the new series uses Intellian’s innovative antenna technology to deliver enterprise-grade connectivity, enabling end users to receive fast, dependable connectivity anywhere in the world for business-critical communications. The OW11FM (Maritime), is an ideal solution for Cruise, Merchant, Energy, Government, Yachting, Ferry and Fishing markets, supporting business operations, secure communications, data, crew welfare, and guest entertainment.

The Enterprise Flat Panels are designed and engineered to deliver the maximum throughput currently offered on the OneWeb LEO network and are available for purchase through Eutelsat’s network of distribution partners worldwide targeting the land fixed, land mobility, maritime, and government sectors.

Featuring advanced tracking technology and the highest link margin, performance is guaranteed even over scan and at the lowest elevation angles, ensuring seamless and undisrupted connectivity for end users. The Enterprise Flat Panel has a huge amount of technology packed into such a sleek form factor. Resilient Global Navigation Satellite System (R-GNSS) support also comes as a standard feature.

Global availability of the Enterprise Flat Panels follows on the heels of Intellian’s Compact Flat Panels, which was launched with Eutelsat Group at the end of 2024. This marks the latest development in what Intellian says will become a growing range of flat panel solutions for critical environments where performance, reliability and connectivity are key.

Ben Swallow, Chief Commercial Officer, Intellian Technologies Inc, said: “We are excited that our new Enterprise Flat Panels are now fully available and live on Eutelsat Group’s OneWeb LEO network, providing customers even greater choice for their operational requirements. The truly innovative Enterprise Flat Panels have been designed, engineered and manufactured to deliver exceptional operational benefits and performance for end users. Together with the Compact Flat Panels, they form our Flat Panel Series which extends across hundreds of use cases with our six variants for Maritime, Land Fixed and Land Mobility markets.”

Filipe De Oliveira, Vice President for Commercial, Eutelsat OneWeb commented: “The addition of the new Enterprise Flat Panels expands our Intellian Flat Panel Series highlighting our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, flexible communications solutions to our global customers. Full market availability follows extensive performance and user testing all over the world, across a range of environments, in which the Enterprise Flat Panels excelled. Our partnership with Intellian is fantastic and it’s great to have all six user terminals within the Flat Panel Series go to market after seamless collaboration together to achieve this.”

To find out more about Intellian’s Flat Panel Series visit intelliantech.com.