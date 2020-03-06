Intellian Releases v240MT Gen-II Multi-Band Antenna System

By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2020 09:29:00

Intellian is pleased to announce the release of the v240MT Gen-II multi-band antenna system. The v240MT Gen-II is the multi-orbit and tri-band antenna system that enables communication services in three different frequency bands and tracks Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites. There are currently more than 100 v240MT antenna systems deployed on cruise ships and energy vessels.

The v240MT Gen-II has enhanced RF performance compared to the existing v240MT, and the Gen-II provides the unique capability of switching among different satellite frequency bands and satellite orbits as needed without any user intervention. This enables the operator to select the best solution for the geographic location with the flexibility of achieving the highest service quality on any satellite within their coverage area.

The design of the system assures consistent RF performance across C-, Ku-, and Ka-bands to deliver high-speed, high quality connectivity to high-bandwidth demanding users. The v240MT Gen-II provides unsurpassed seamless operation for vessels in the cruise and energy industries that require bandwidth, coverage, and reliability.

The 2.4M Multi-Orbit Multi-Band VSAT Antenna System features:

2.4M C-Ku-Ka Tri-Band Antenna with high performance Ka-band Radome

2.5 GHz Wideband Ka Support

GEO/MEO Tracking Capabilities

Hybrid GEO/MEO Operation for More Bandwidth Aggregation

Intellian-Designed Fiber Optic Solution

All-In-One Intelligent Mediator for modem switching, antenna mediation, and smart handover

Supports up to a 400W C/Ku BUC and a 100W wideband Ka BUC

v240MT Awarded Satellite Technology of the Year for 2018

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.