Intellian Receives WGS Certification for the New NX PM VSAT Terminal

Resilient and extensible v130NX PM Dual-Ka terminal (AN/USC-73) now WGS certified

[By: Intellian]

Irvine, CA, USA and London, United Kingdom – 7th November — Intellian Technologies, a leading provider of feature-rich, resilient satellite communications solutions, announces that their flagship v130NX PM Dual-Ka (AN/USC-73) terminal has been certified for use on the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation. WGS is a high-capacity United States Space Force satellite communication system, developed in partnership between the Defense Departments of the US, Canada, Australia and other member nations.

Intellian’s v130NX PM Dual-Ka (AN/USC-73) is now approved for use on the WGS satellite constellation by the United States Space Force, Space Delta 8 (USSF), without any caveat or special stipulations. The terminal provides Naval WGS users unprecedented flexibility to access WGS without the complexity inherent in legacy WGS/DSCS certified maritime terminals.

Built upon the field tested and market proven NX series, the v130NX PM Dual-Ka terminal features the AptusNX antenna management and control system which provides an intuitive interface for configuration and maintenance.

The v130NX PM is certified for multi-carrier Ka-band services on WGS. It was designed completely to support Intellian’s Orchestra policy-based connectivity management system. The certified WGS configuration includes Intellian’s Intelligent Mediator IM8, an active RF matrix switch that mediates top-side terminals and below-deck modems or waveforms. These capabilities provide the crew with additional unprecedented layers of connectivity resiliency for their respective missions.

This terminal was designed to meet the modern requirements of the US DoD. The v130NX PM Dual-Ka (AN/USC-73) terminal electronically switches between Military and Commercial Ka-band services, to provide resiliency and orbit diversity without the manual intervention necessary with previous WGS certified maritime antenna systems.

“WGS Certification is one of the most stringent and intensive certifications for any satellite communication hardware system to complete successfully. Additionally, Intellian is extremely proud to have achieved the “unconditional use” classification. The successful WGS Certification of the v130NX Dual-Ka validates Intellian’s position as a leading designer and supplier of cutting-edge satellite communications systems. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with our DoD customers to help solve their complex communications challenges” said Sam McKee, General Manager of Intellian Technologies USA, Inc.

