Intellian-HGS Partnership Pairs Satcom with Smart Ship Solution

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-23 21:20:15

Intellian, the global leader in mobile satellite communication antenna systems, has launched a satcom package for smart ships with marine engineering and service provider Hyundai Global Service (HGS), a subsidiary of the world’s No.1 shipbuilding company Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) group. This is the first joint project to come from the companies’ signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July.

The package, which integrates satellite communications with HHI’s existing smart ship solution, was launched at an event entitled ‘HGS & Intellian Satellite Package Launching Show’ at Nurimaru APEC House in Busan, Korea on October 22 – the first day of Kormarine. In attendance were invited ship owners and executives of HHI and major shipping companies.

This world-first service is a combination of HHI’s ‘Integrated Smart Ship (ISS)’ solution – a digital ecosystem for vessel and fleet management which incorporates a powerful data analysis platform – and Intellian’s satellite communications antenna systems. HGS selected Intellian as partner due to its broad range of innovative, resilient antennas, and its flexibility to operate with global service providers to provide comprehensive service to customers.

The new package will provide HGS with a standardized smart ship package to supply for newly-built HHI ships, while Intellian will secure new customers. Moreover, as it offers internet provision right from the sea trial, customers are freed from the inconvenience of fitting network services to the vessel. HGS will also provide customer support for any smart ship solution issues, guaranteeing faster response times and trustworthy service.

Kwang Heon An, CEO of Hyundai Global Service, said: “This new product launch has great implications for us as a disruptive venture which could bring about big changes to the smart ship paradigm. Through close partnership with Intellian, we will strengthen our competitiveness to offer customer value and take a step forward as a global leader in the market.”

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, added: “This product is the world’s first comprehensive package for smart ships, and can be realized only through the global No.1 shipbuilding group. It is the first step to leading the smart ship market. We will deliver a totally new value to market end-users through our innovative technology.”

