Intellian FB250 Fully Approved for Inmarsat Fleet Xpress Service

Image courtesy of Intellian

[By: Intellian]

Intellian is pleased to announce that the Intellian FB250 has been fully approved for use with Inmarsat Fleet Xpress service and now available for integration with Inmarsat FX Fleet Edge for both Wholesale and Retail.

Launched in October 2021, the FB250 unlocks the full potential of Fleet Xpress, available to replace legacy FB terminals with the latest technology, or installed as an integrated turnkey solution when paired with Intellian Global Xpress terminals.

Fleet Xpress combines the high data speeds of Global Xpress (Ka-band) with the proven reliability of FleetBroadband (L-band network ELERA) to offer continuous connectivity, and guaranteed performance for true global mobility. The FB250 combined with Intellian’s GX100NX or GX60NX is the ideal FX solution.

