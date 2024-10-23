Innovation Takes Centre Stage as Nor-Shipping Launches 2025 Awards

[By: Nor-Shipping]

The race for industry recognition is on at Nor-Shipping 2025, with today’s launch of the prestigious Next Generation Ship and Ocean Solutions Awards.

The accolades support the exhibition and event week’s main theme of #future-proof, as leading global innovators compete against one another to showcase truly defining projects and solutions. Both awards, which hold extra significance coming in Nor-Shipping’s 60th anniversary year, will be judged by expert panels, with Remi Erikson, Group President and CEO, DNV, leading deliberations for the Next Generation Ship jury, and Kjerstin Braathen, Group CEO, DNB, taking charge for the Ocean Solutions Award.

‘Your time to shine’

The Next Generation Ship Award winner will be revealed at the Nor-Shipping Opening Ceremony in Oslo City Hall on 2 June, while the Ocean Solutions Award will be handed out at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Leadership Conference the following day.

“All eyes will be on Norway next June and, as ever, our winners will have a unique opportunity to showcase their ambition, dedication and innovation to a global audience of key decision makers,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping.

“As befits our anniversary, next time promises to be our biggest and best Nor-Shipping yet, so I think that elevates attention levels to a new high. Ambitious businesses take note… this is your time to shine, demonstrating how your projects and solutions are capable of helping steer our industry towards bright, prosperous and sustainable horizons. We wish everyone the very best of luck.”

Addressing challenges, identifying opportunities

The Next Generation Ship Award assesses breakthrough newbuild, retrofit and conversion projects, with all ship types given equal consideration, regardless of size or segment.

Entrants will have to impress an international jury across key criteria of energy efficiency, innovation, suitability and flexibility, technology utilisation, safety and security, and environmental sustainability. The lucky winner will join past title holders including Terntank, 2023’s winner for its 15,000dwt Hybrid Tanker newbuild series, and Havila Voyages, which secured the 2022 accolade for coastal cruise ferry Havila Capella.

The Ocean Solutions Award, meanwhile, shifts the focus to trailblazing ideas, products, and concepts conceived to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the maritime and ocean industries. Entrants, who should be participants at Nor-Shipping 2025, must prove their solutions are either currently available or near commercialisation to ensure industry impact.

AlfaWall Oceanbird won in 2023 for its folding wing sail system, with the first retrofit due to take place early next year onboard Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel Tirranna.

Agenda setting

“Nor-Shipping has always worked to provide a platform for the ideas and organisations which help to set the ocean business agenda, and our awards are an integral part of that mission,” notes Norvik. “We want to showcase how the most innovative approaches can turn challenges into opportunities, recognising and rewarding the players pushing boundaries to deliver unique commercial and environmental benefits. It’ll be exciting to see who is competing to #future-proof our industry, and scoop these coveted awards, in 2025.”

Nor-Shipping takes place at venues across Oslo and Lillestrøm 2-6 June 2025. Alongside the awards and main exhibition, a diverse programme of knowledge sharing, networking and socialising activity is now taking shape.