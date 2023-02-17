Ingram Marine Christens M/V Steve Alley in Special Ceremony

L to R: Orrin Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries; Steve Alley, former Vice President of External Sales, Dry Cargo; and John Roberts, President & CEO of Ingram Marine Group.

On February 15, Ingram Marine Group held a special christening ceremony for the M/V Steve Alley, a new vessel that now joins the fleet of the leading carrier on America’s inland waterways.

The M/V Steve Alley is named after Ingram’s former Vice President of External Sales, Dry Cargo who retired at the end of 2021. Alley was with Ingram for more than 37 years and was widely respected by his colleagues and peers. In particular, Alley played a critical role in the growth and successful transformation of Ingram Marine’s commercial sales team.

“Steve Alley is the living embodiment of The Ingram Way,” said Orrin Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries. “In addition to his many business accomplishments, I will personally remember him as hardworking and committed sales professional who always filled a room with his outgoing personality. He built a legendary reputation in the industry and developed enduring partnerships with many of our valued customers. We wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

“It’s hard to put into words what Steve has meant to Ingram over the years,” said John Roberts, President & CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “He leaves a lasting legacy, highlighted by his warmth, professionalism and mentorship of our current and future leaders. He absolutely deserves this recognition, and I’m honored to celebrate him at this christening.”

The M/V Steve Alley is a four-decked, welded-steel, USCG Subchapter M-compliant towboat and was designed by Ingram Marine Group, Main Iron Works, and Ashraf Degedy, PE.

The 78’ x 32’ boat is outfitted with twin Caterpillar Marine tier 3 diesel engines and Reintjes gearboxes, John Deere generators, and 76” Michigan special propellers. The live aboard vessel features a 34’ eye level and have capacities of 18,000 gallons of fuel and 8,000 gallons of potable water.

This is the fifth vessel built in the series of 10 ordered by Ingram Marine Group.

