Industry Ready for 25th Anniversary Cyprus Off-Road Shipping Rally

One of the islands most anticipated maritime events of the year is about to take place on June 8, 2019 and is set to celebrate its 25 anniversary.

Since 1994, Cyprus Shipping Off-Road Rally has established itself as one of the main events of the local shipping industry’s social calendar. It brings together local and foreign shipping companies as well as their families for a day filled with racing adventure, exploration and team spirit.

This year the event marks its 25th anniversary and has attracted more than 25 teams representing different maritime organizations. The list of participants includes management level executives and other high-profile officials who are coming to support one cause and of course, to live “a once in a lifetime” experience.

The event is entirely supported by the participants and the local community of Cyprus and this year the event has seen tremendous support from its sponsors, which includes companies and other organizations representing various economic sectors of Cyprus.

We would, therefore, like to wish good luck to all our participants and say a big thanks to all of the event sponsors for their support:

2019 Cyprus Off-Road Shipping Rally Sponsors:

More information about the event and registrations: www.cyprusshippingrally.com

More information about the sponsorship and participation opportunities: marketing@safebridge.net

