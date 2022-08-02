Inchcape Shipping Acquires Kennedy Hunter NV Port Agency in Belgium

[By: Inchcape]

Inchcape Shipping Services Holdings Limited (Inchcape) registered in England has signed an agreement to acquire Kennedy Hunter NV in Belgium from Conti-Lines Group (formerly Conti7).

The 100% acquisition of Kennedy Hunter NV delivers Inchcape’s strategic ambition to grow in the Northern European market and will greatly increase its coverage and expertise in Belgium, with particular focus on Dry Bulk, Car Carrier/RoRo handling and cargo brokerage.

With 175 years of service to the international shipping industry and 240 offices in 60 countries, comprising a team of over 2,800 professional and committed staff, Inchcape is one of the largest and oldest maritime service providers in the world. Inchcape’s unique geographical footprint means it can offer customers a full range of services, delivered safely and with a consistent commitment to exceptional service, governance, and transparency wherever they are in the world.

Inchcape Belgium provides a diverse range of maritime services including port agency, husbandry, crew logistics services, ship chandelling, bunker fuel supply arrangement, liner agency, logistics services to oil and gas, construction, dredging, cable-laying, cruise tourism and other sectors, military support services and maritime consultancy.

“We are excited about welcoming the Kennedy Hunter team into the Inchcape family, by joining forces we are able to offer an even better value proposition to our customers in Belgium. This is our first acquisition under the ownership of Epiris and it demonstrates our intention and ability to drive positive consolidation within the Port Agency industry.“ said Frank G. Olsen, CEO of Inchcape Shipping Services.

“Over the last years, the Conti-Lines Group has progressively evolved into the direction of Shipowner and Ship’s Operator activities, a maritime segment that in the meantime has become the Group’s core business. Therefore, the decision was taken to transfer the ownership of the agency set-up Kennedy Hunter from the Conti-Lines Group to Inchcape. By choosing Inchcape, a solid organisation specialising in agency activities, Kennedy Hunter is left in professional and qualified hands, thereby safeguarding the authenticity and continuity of the company.

It is important to note that Conti-Lines will continue to entrust its agency activities in all Belgian ports to Kennedy Hunter. “ said Jean-Frédéric Brion, CEO of the Conti-Lines Group.



