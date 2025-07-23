Incat Tasmania Secures Contract to Build World-Leading Electric Ferries

[By: Incat Tasmania]

Incat Tasmania is proud to announce it has been selected to design and build two new state-of-the-art battery-electric ferries for leading Danish ferry operator Molslinjen. The vessels, each 129 metres long and powered by approximately 45,000 kWh battery systems, will operate on the busy Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand, forming part of the world’s largest electrification project at sea.

This significant international order further cements Incat’s position as the world leader in sustainable shipbuilding, with construction already well advanced on Hull 096, the world’s largest battery-electric ship, and Hull 100, a 78-metre next-generation hybrid ferry.

“These new vessels for Molslinjen mark a turning point not just for Incat but for the global maritime industry,” said Incat Chairman Robert Clifford. “They are part of a new class of high-speed, low-emission ships that are redefining what’s possible at sea. We’re honoured to again partner with Molslinjen, and proud to help them deliver real environmental change on one of Europe’s busiest ferry routes.”

The construction of these vessels commence as Incat prepares to expand its production facilities at Prince of Wales Bay in Tasmania. The expansion will allow the shipbuilder to double its capacity and workforce over the next three years and significantly increase the number of large ships it can deliver annually.

“This project aligns perfectly with our strategic vision,” Clifford added. “As global demand for sustainable ferries accelerates, our expanded facilities will ensure we’re ready to lead the way in both innovation and volume.”

The project also represents a strengthening of ties between Australia and Denmark. Incat Tasmania Managing Director Craig Clifford, who also serves as the Honorary Consul for Denmark in Tasmania, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to the green transition.

“Incat has a long and trusted relationship with Denmark through our work with Molslinjen, and I’m particularly proud to see this next chapter unfold,” said Craig Clifford. “These vessels will connect communities across the Kattegat with high-speed, clean energy technology, and they’ll be built right here in Tasmania.”

Early-stage construction of the vessels will begin in the coming months, with delivery of the first vessel scheduled in late 2027. Once operational, the ferries will each carry up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars, operating at speeds over 40 knots, and eliminating thousands of tonnes of CO? emissions annually.