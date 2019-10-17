iNavX Incorporates AIS Data into its Navigation App

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-17 21:13:57

iNavX, the leading marine navigation app, now delivers AIS data to boaters on their phone or tablet without the need for a transponder. The new iNavX AIS LIVE service allows the user to connect any mobile device to the AIS Live global network of antennas. Ship movements are broadcast to the iNavX app in real time and presented directly on the chart. iNavX AIS LIVE provides instant access to available AIS data making vessels visible to the app user without the need of a costly and complex AIS transponder on board.

iNavX transforms popular phones and tablets into full functioning, handheld chartplotters. Sophisticated navigation functions can be used anywhere in an easy to use app. Location, Heading, Speed, COG, Waypoints, Routes and other navigation functions are attractively displayed on the device. Advanced features include high-resolution weather overlays and AIS data that are easily activated within the app. Access to worldwide charts from leading chart providers in iNavX and its full suite of MFD features lets boaters navigate safely and effectively on any boat anywhere in the world. Planning trips and setting routes can be done remotely, alleviating the need for boaters to access their vessel and enter coordinates into sometimes cumbersome onboard plotters. Multiple devices can be accessed allowing the user to pull up their iNavX navigation functions and full suite of charts on their smart phones as well as tablets. iNavX is fully compatible with both iOS and Android devices and is available as a simple download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

iNavX is the only marine navigation app to offer a full suite of worldwide charts from multiple chart providers that include NOAA raster charts, Navionics vector charts, Blue Latitude, Explorer Bahamas, Waterway Guide, Delius Klasing, and CHS Charts.

“While other apps are just getting started with AIS, iNavX users have access to fully functioning AIS now. No other handheld marine chartplotter has the versatility, global capabilities and variety of features and quality charts that iNavX provides,” explains Shaun Steingold, General Manager of iNavX.

