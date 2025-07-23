Inauguration of Wärtsilä's Simulators Marks New Era of Maritime Education

[By: Wärtsilä]

A new advanced simulation suite supplied by technology group Wärtsilä for the Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM) maritime training institute was inaugurated on 17 July 2025. ALAM is the training arm of MISC (Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhad), a subsidiary of Petronas group. The integration of Wärtsilä’s latest simulator technology significantly raises the level of maritime education for the region, creating a new generation of highly skilled and proficient seafaring professionals.

ALAM’s new simulation suite features Wärtsilä’s new advanced dual-fuel simulator technology, including the adoption of virtual reality elements to immerse seafarers in realistic training scenarios. There is also training available to educate seafarers in operating with future sustainable fuels – such as methanol or ammonia, for example – and different engine types, which are essential to the industry’s transformation to decarbonised operations.

During the inauguration, it was announced that ALAM has been included in Wärtsilä’s “Maritime Advancement in Simulation, Technology and R&D Services” (MASTERS) program, the first in the Asia Pacific region. The program is dedicated to the identification, recognition and formalisation of Wärtsilä’s relationship with leading global Maritime Training and R&D providers who are not only extensive users of Wärtsilä’s simulation and training products and services, but with whom Wärtsilä collaborates closely to promote advancements in Maritime training.

“The launch of the Maritime Experiential Learning Centre and its recognition as Wärtsilä's first MASTER centre in Asia, reflects ALAM’s strong commitment to raising the standards of Maritime Education and Training (MET) in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific region. As the industry continues to evolve, we must ensure our students are equipped not just with technical skills, but with the ability to lead, adapt, and thrive in a global maritime environment. This new facility supports our broader ambition to become the Maritime University of Choice in Asia by nurturing the development of future-ready seafarers through hands-on, immersive, and internationally aligned training programmes, including those related to New Energy, Decarbonisation and Digitalisation,” said Ts. Dr. Captain Manivannan Subramaniam, Chief Executive of ALAM.

The technical simulators provided pertain to full-mission and multi-functional network classroom set-ups, both for engine-room and liquid cargo handling training. The navigation simulators include a full-mission bridge with 270-degree visualisation, three part task bridges, equipped with dynamic positioning and extended reality (XR) training capabilities. The suite also includes GMDSS & ECDIS classroom simulators, as well as Wärtsilä cloud-based simulation for blended learning experiences.

“First of all, I want to congratulate ALAM for their commitment to providing world-class maritime education and training. The inauguration of these simulators allows ALAM students to achieve a new higher level of competence that they need for today’s highly automated and digital vessels. They can now replicate real-world operational scenarios, enabling students to hone their skills in a controlled, safe setting. A broad range of training needs can now be addressed, from basic navigation and engine room operations to complex procedures, research studies, and integrated emergency response drills,” comments Neil Bennett, General Manager, Simulation & Training, Wärtsilä Marine. “What’s more, I would also like to congratulate ALAM for being the first organisation from this region to join our MASTERS program. Members embody and share our objective of improving safety, whilst advancing optimisation, digitalisation and decarbonisation learning in maritime.”

Founded in 1976, ALAM has provided training for more than 15,000 maritime professionals for both onshore and offshore operations. The training centre is located in Melaka, overlooking the busy Straits of Malacca. Wärtsilä began its partnership with ALAM in 2006 with the launch of the Maritime Simulation and Communication Centre.