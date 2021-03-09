In Memory of Steven Lek

By The Maritime Executive 03-09-2021 03:42:11

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of SeaKeepers Asia’s ardent supporter and DISCOVERY Yacht Member, Steven Lek, Chairman of Hiap Huat Holdings Pte Ltd and Director of Luzerne Pte Ltd.

Steven and his DISCOVERY Yacht, Luzerne, were very active with the SeaKeepers Asia chapter. In 2017 Steven did their first deployment of a SeaKeepers Drifter in Pulau Au, East Malaysia. His involvement was both passionate and consistent over the years and included hosting a scientist from the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), on board LUZERNE as part of their Ocean Monitoring Project. In addition, great support and sponsorship was given to the International SeaKeepers Society, Asia Educational Outreach Program.

It is our privilege to share this heartwarming and touching profile written by Steven Lek’s grandson about his wonderful life, here.

?SeaKeepers will be hosting a beach cleanup in his memory on Sunday, March 21st, in Miami, Biscayne Bay.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.