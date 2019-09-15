Implementation of Ship Hybridisation Sails into Southampton

Credit: Solent University

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-15 03:58:01

This week, partners and collaborators on an international project exploring options for green technology in the maritime industry are meeting at Solent University to update, discuss and share progress so far.

Launched in February, the Implementation of Ship Hybridisation project (ISHY), was awarded almost €16 million by the Interreg 2 Seas program and private investment, to look at the options for green technology in the maritime industry.

Wim Stubbe from Port of Oostende, ISHY’s lead partner, says: “It’s vital for the success of the project to regularly bring all of the partners together. This second meeting is the first time that the industry partners and the knowledge partners, like Solent University, can start to discuss and exchange the different technologies and related costs needed to install and develop hydrogen and hybrid shipping solutions.”

This cross-borders collaboration will help the industry to lower carbon emissions. With 43 observer partners, the project covers the UK, Belgium, Netherlands and France.

The project will run until 2022 and aims to test and validate a number of technical tools and business models for the implementation of hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell technologies in ships and ports. The project will pilot:

• Construction of a CTV (crew transfer vessel) with hydrogen propulsion.

• Retrofitting of a barge with a hydrogen-based propulsion system.

• Construction of a new passenger vessel with hydrogen propulsion system.

• Installation of hybrid configuration in a small inspection vessel.

• Development of a hydrogen fuel cell module for use in various types of ships.

• Concept of hydrogen bunker facilities for a port.

During the two-day event, guests will be shown around Solent University’s towing tank, advanced composites labs and new maritime simulation centre – all of which will play a key role in the project’s success.

Dr Laurie Wright, Sustainability expert and Solent Lead for the project, says: “ISHY is an ambitious and exciting initiative that aims to demonstrate the viability and potential of hydrogen and hybrid systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime sector. Solent is proud to support the project and our partners with our world-leading maritime facilities and expertise in sustainability in maritime.”

