IMO Gender Equality Award Awarded to Karin Orsel

[By: International Maritime Organization]

Maritime entrepreneur recognised for her work to advance gender equality and empower women in the industry. Netherlands shipowner and entrepreneur Ms. Karin Orsel was presented with the International Maritime Organization’s Gender Equality Award by Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez on Friday, 16 May.

The winner of the Award is selected each year by a high-level panel and endorsed by the IMO Council, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to advancing gender equality in the maritime sector.

Receiving her award at a ceremony in London, ahead of the International Day for Women in Maritime (18 May), Ms. Orsel called for stronger support networks for women, especially those just entering the industry:

“I am passionate about people in this industry and about mentorship and trying to pass it forward. I really hope that every one of you will do the same and think about how was it to be starting in this industry, who supported you and what you can do for someone else.”

Ms. Orsel began her career in shipping at just 18, and by 23 she had co-founded MF Shipping Group. The group began with six vessels and now counts over 55, employing more than 1,000 crew and 80 office staff.

As CEO for over 20 years, she has focused on building a more inclusive workplace, by recruiting diverse talent, mentoring new entrants and backing initiatives to broaden women’s access to the sector.

While women have remained a minority in the industry, Ms. Orsel highlighted new potential opportunities to come with the drive to decarbonize shipping. IMO’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 is expected to trigger a shift to innovative technologies and new alternative fuels which will require re-training and reforming the maritime workforce.

“The energy transition will give us the opportunity because we need new skills set in our industry and who will fill that better than the people in this audience,” she told a packed auditorium at IMO headquarters.

Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez applauded her as a role model for women and young people in the industry:

“[Karin Orsel] is changing the face of the maritime sector, one ship and one person at a time. Throughout her 30-year career, she has not only broken many glass ceilings, she has then enthusiastically opened the door for others to follow in her footsteps.”

Ms. Orsel currently serves as President of the European Community Shipowners' Association (ECSA) and Chair of the International Seafarers' Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN), and on the boards of several major industry bodies, including the International Chamber of Shipping, INTERTANKO, and the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners. She was formerly President of the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA International) and its Netherlands chapter.