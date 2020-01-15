IFSTA Marine Fire Fighting for Land-Based Firefighters

By The Maritime Executive 01-14-2020 08:28:00

Most members of a typical land-based fire department are well-versed in responding to structural, vehicle, wildland, and other types fire that occur in their jurisdictions. However, those firefighters who protect communities that serve navigable waterways, such as rivers, lakes, bays, ports, and other vessel-accessible waterways, have additional familiarization and training needs. These waterways may be accessed by marine vessels ranging from small boats to large cargo or cruise ships.

When firefighters respond to fires and emergencies on vessels and in waterfront facilities, they must also anticipate hazards unique to the maritime domain. Training needed to respond to these incidents includes an understanding of the similarities and differences between land-based and marine fire fighting environments, systems and strategies.

The new edition of IFSTA’s Marine Fire Fighting for Land-Based Firefighters 3rd Edition (2019) provides an introduction to the maritime domain, including organizational structures and types of vessels. Vessel markings, systems, and safety are discussed in subsequent chapters. Section on hazards associated with the maritime environment include types of cargo and vessel stability. In addition to detailed information on fire detection and fire suppression systems, this manual explains planning and priorities in emergency and incident response.

The following topics are covered within individual chapters of this manual:

• The Maritime Domain

• Organizational Roles, Structures, and Resources

• Vessel Types

• Vessel Markings, Arrangement, Construction, and Systems

• Vessel Safety and Hazards

• Fire Detection, Suppression, and Inert Gas Systems

• Vessel and Facility Plans, Drawings, and Documents

• Incident Response in a Maritime Environment

• Cargo

• Vessel Stability

The information contained in this manual is written to meet the job performance requirements (JPRs) contained in NFPA 1005, Standard for Professional Qualifications for Marine Fire Fighting for Land-Based Fire Fighters (2019 edition). Visit our website at ifsta.org.

