IEC Telecom to Deliver Critical Comms to the Indonesian Defense Sector

[By: IEC Telecom]

02 November 2022, Jakarta, Indonesia - IEC Telecom, an international satellite service operator, is expanding its presence in the Indonesian market, now offering satellite-based security solutions for the APAC defense sector. The renowned communication expert is present at IndoDefence to shine a spotlight on its latest COTP (comms-on-the-pause) and COTM (comms-on-the-move) solutions for remote areas on land and powerful VSAT systems for the navy. Taking place from November 2nd to 5th, 2022 at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, the 9th edition of IndoDefence Expo & Forum is expected to draw 850+ participants and 30,000+ visitors from 65+ countries.

“We’re delighted to be here. We see a huge potential for innovation in the APAC region. At IndoDefence, we are showcasing a comprehensive L-band portfolio for tactical missions operating on land and a wide range of value-added services for maritime customers,” shares Nabil Ben Soussia, Group CCO and President Asia, Middle East & CIS, IEC Telecom Group.

Globally, the defence and tactical satellite communication market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021. It is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $6.8 billion by 2027. Governments in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are investing heavily in a plethora of innovations in communications technology. Besides strengthening satellite communications and research initiatives, the APAC region is witnessing a rise in defence spending for surveillance, remote sensing, tracking, disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, and cyber security.

Critical missions often operate in areas with limited to no GSM coverage or in locations where regular telecom channels fail to comply with requirements for classified data transfers. Therefore, globally present and secure satcom services form the backbone for tactical operations in the defence sector. Today, satellite technologies are no longer focused on the delivery of voice and data alone. With the help of optimised applications provided by IEC Telecom, military units and first responders can benefit from digitalisation, previously possible only over high-bandwidth terrestrial networks. Fully encrypted digital services, such as videoconferencing, telemedicine, remote maintenance, and drone surveillance, are now available even in the low-bandwidth environment whether at sea or in remote areas on land. Empowered via IEC Telecom’s OneGate network management solution, each application can be accessed, updated and upgraded remotely. This technology will not only increase the operational efficiency of critical missions, but also empower remote HQs with real-time decision-making.

The demand for such advanced security systems and seamless connectivity in China, Japan, Indonesia, and India is driving tremendous growth in the government and defence sector, which is well on its way to acquiring a market size of 42% and 2/5th of the global satellite communications market revenue this year. “We are committed to delivering the benefits of digitalisation to the Indonesian market, and our participation at IndoDefence is the first milestone in our expansion within the region,” says Mr Ben Soussia.

IEC Telecom will unlock global VSAT coverage for the Indonesian maritime sector. At the same time, an advanced MSS offer from the international satcom service operator will empower military missions operating in remote areas with secure and dependable voice and data services.

