IEC Telecom Joins Viasat’s ELEVATE Program to Provide Satcom for NGOs

[By: IEC Telecom]

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced IEC Telecom, an international satellite service provider, has joined its ELEVATE program.

ELEVATE is a growth program, ecosystem and marketplace for ambitious IoT solution providers, connectivity wholesalers, enablers and OEMs who want to work with Viasat to use its network and footprint to scale. As an ELEVATE partner, IEC Telecom will provide satellite voice and data solutions, managed network solutions, and value-added communication services.

As part of the program, IEC Telecom will benefit from Viasat’s global L-band network – amplifying its ability to provide Internet of Things (IoT) and satellite connectivity services. The company currently has a regional footprint spanning nine countries and an expansive international distribution network.

Founded in 1995, IEC Telecom currently provides portable handsets, push-to-talk (PPT) devices, hybrid systems for vehicular use or Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) setups for long-term deployments, helping to ensure organisations stay connected whenever needed.

Its services offer a range of benefits, including:

· Enabling near real-time connectivity for remote deployments

· Maintaining critical communications on the pause and on the move

· Boosting user experience with advanced network management

· Gaining operational oversight with advanced fleet management

· Monitoring remote assets and ensure personnel security via IoT

· Expanding e-government, e-health, and e-learning programs

· Enabling welfare program for remote missions

Now it’s an ELEVATE partner, IEC Telecom will gain access to Viasat’s broader partner network, creating opportunities to collaborate on additional niche communications solutions for its customers.

ELEVATE’s marketplace will help the company attract new customers in locations without reliable connectivity, or those which have mission-critical connectivity needs. For customers, ELEVATE gives access to a broad choice of satellite connectivity and IoT solutions developed by a range of providers to enhance the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their businesses.

Simon Hawkins, Vice President, Enterprise Commercial & Innovation at Viasat said "ELEVATE is quickly developing into the go-to destination for satellite IoT innovation. It’s a one-stop-shop that helps our partners so they can all leverage technology - by combining forces, we can accelerate the development of IoT across a broader range of sectors.”

“Through partnerships with forward-thinking companies like IEC Telecom, they can rely on our L-band network while focusing on doing what they do best.”

Gwenael Loheac, Partner & Group CPO, IEC Telecom Group, said: “IEC Telecom and Inmarsat have shared a fruitful cooperation since 1999. We are delighted to see this longstanding alliance evolving into a cornerstone of our enduring partnership with Viasat. Today, our joint solutions empower humanitarian missions, governmental organizations, media holdings and remote operations all over the world.

As the business landscape undergoes rapid transformations, it is imperative that we adapt swiftly to better serve our customers. The ELEVATE partner program presents the ideal program for us to stay agile and responsive. We are truly excited to become a part of this dynamic ecosystem.”

Viasat’s ELEVATE program is open to new entrants, disruptors and established brands of any size who have developed an innovative digital product or service and want to access the power of satellite enabled IoT solutions. Viasat provides dedicated technical guidance on how to integrate and support its highly reliable satellite services, go-to-market strategy planning and exposure to its distribution channel to enable access to new markets.

Providers working across a diverse range of industries, including, but not limited to, agriculture, aid and NGOs, energy, exploration and leisure, media, mining, transport and utilities, as well as agnostic technology providers, will be considered for membership.

Organisations join the ELEVATE program here.