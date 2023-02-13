IAMPE Welcomes Capt(N) (Ret’d) Mike Davie to Advisory Board

Mike Davie, Vice President Operations and Technology for the Halifax Port Authority (HPA)

The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPE) is pleased to announce the addition of Capt(N) (Ret’d) Mike Davie, Vice President Operations and Technology for the Halifax Port Authority (HPA), to the IAMPE Board of Advisors. The Board of Advisors provides reviews and approves IAMPE course programs, monitors content, approves faculty, and supports course development.

Capt(N) (Ret’d) Mike Davie joined the Halifax Port Authority (HPA) in 2018 initially in the role of Vice President Operations & Planning. Mike led efforts to modernize operations management and built a planning team to complete a comprehensive Port Master Plan and manage HPA’s larger infrastructure projects in the future. This year, as VP Operations & Technology, Mike continues in ensuring secure, safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable conduct of marine and landside operational activities. He also oversees the port’s ability to respond to emergencies through a comprehensive Emergency Management System and provides oversight for Sustainability, ITS transformation and Innovation through the Port’s living lab, The PIER (Port Innovation, Engagement and Research).

Prior to joining HPA, Mike gained Command, Leadership, and Management experience spanning a 30-year career with the Royal Canadian Navy, serving in several senior roles including Director Naval Force Readiness, Commander Sea Training, Chief of Staff to Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic and Commanding Officer, HMCS Athabaskan. He holds a Master’s degree from King’s College London.

