IAMPE Congratulates NOLA MPE Graduates

New Orleans Maritime Port Executives (MPE) Graduates

The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPE) is pleased to announce its latest class of Maritime Port Executives (MPE) who completed certifications hosted at Kean Miller, LLP, in partnership with The World Trade Center New Orleans and Ports Association of Louisiana. Captain Jeffrey Monroe taught the course MM, AMPE, which covered in-depth maritime industry and port management topics.

MPE graduates also received graduate-level academic and continuing education credits by the IAMPE’s Academic partners, including Maine Maritime Academy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, State University of New York Maritime College, Texas Southern University, The University of Memphis, and the Australian Maritime College. The Maritime Port Executive (MPE) certification was awarded to CDR Jarrod DeWtiz, MPE – CO, MSU Duluth, USCG; Gunther Flanegin, MPE – Harbormaster, Bonaire Ports; Bruce Lambert, MPE – Gateway Director, Central Gulf Southern Rivers Gateway, MARAD; Drake Arnold, MPE – NOBT Terminal Manager, Associated Terminals; Evan Roundtree, MPE – Logistics Coordinator, Associated Terminals; Laura Mellem, MPE – Chief of Staff, Port of New Orleans; M.D. “Mike” Stolzman, MPE – Chief Operating Officer, Port of New Orleans; LCDR Christopher O’Connor, MPE – Prevention Department Head, Sector San Juan, USCG; Heather Candell, MPE – Turn Services

The IAMPE is proud to have 28 Education partners, including the Connecticut Port Authority; Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; Georgia Ports Authority; Port of Alaska; Bruce Oakley, Inc.; Maine Port Authority; Port of Little Rock; Port Milwaukee; Port of Vicksburg; Port of South Louisiana; Port of Morgan City (LA); America’s Central Port; the United States Coast Guard; the US Environmental Protection Agency; Port Tampa Bay; Jacksonville Port Authority; South Carolina Ports Authority; the Transportation General Authority of Saudi Arabia; Maher Terminals; The Port of Virginia; The Mississippi State Port Authority; the World Trade Center New Orleans; Ports Association of Louisiana (PAL); Kean Miller; Luis A. Ayala Colón Sucrs Inc.; the Ponce Port Authority; British Virgin Islands Port Authority; and the University of Maine School of Law.

The IAMPE is a non-profit industry association that provides professional development for port, terminal, and maritime managers and executives and certification for operational personnel worldwide. Programs are reviewed and approved for certification by the IAMPE’s Board of Advisors, comprised of 20 industry professionals. The Association offers professional and accredited programs in Coastal and Inland Port Management and Executive Management and certification programs for Marine Terminal Operators and IMDG/Hazardous Awareness. The Association has over 2,600 alumni worldwide and is the only industry association offering professional certification to port managers worldwide.

