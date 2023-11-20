IAMPE Congratulates Latest Jacksonville MPM/MPE Graduates

[By: IAMPE]

The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives (IAMPE) is pleased to announce its latest class of Maritime Port Executives (MPE), who completed certifications hosted at The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) in Jacksonville, Florida. The course was held November 6-9 and taught by faculty member Capt. Jeffrey Monroe, MM, AMPE, CME, at JAXPORT’s Security Operations Center. Graduates of the program also received graduate-level academic and continuing education credits by the IAMPE’s Academic partners which includes Maine Maritime Academy, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, State University of New York Maritime College, Texas Southern University, The University of Memphis, and the Australian Maritime College. In addition, the IAMPE presented JAXPORT with an Education Partner Certificate, receiving the certificate was James Conoly, Risk Manager, for JAXPORT.

Earning the Maritime Port Manager (MPM) certificates was Jeff Price, MPM - Director of Marketing, JAXPORT. The Maritime Port Executive (MPE) certification was awarded to James Conoly, MPE – Risk Manager, JAXPORT; Brandon Norman, MPE – Senior Accountant, JAXPORT; Omar Lee, MPE – Environmental Health & Safety Field Officer, JAXPORT; Charles “Dylan” Carter, MPE – Environmental Health and Safety Field Officer, JAXPORT; Jose Vazquez, MPE – Director, Project Management, JAXPORT; Michael Johnson, MPE – Director, Engineering & Construction, JAXPORT; Kelsey Cox, MPE – Senior Director, Engineering & Construction; JoAnna Gamble, MPE – Manager, Public Safety & Security, JAXPORT; Derrick Lewis, MPE – Director, Public Safety & Security, JAXPORT; Joshua Revord, MPE – Director of Port, Inlet & Beaches, St. Lucie County; Joel Heller, MPE – State Director of Bond Finance, State of Delaware/ Diamond State Port Corp. ; and Amanda Tyner, MPE – Freight and Seaport Coordinator, FL Department of Transportation. Earning the Accredited Maritime Port Executive (AMPE) was Chris May, AMPE – Managing Director, Port Nuevo Terminal.

