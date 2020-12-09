Hyundai Heavy Industries Orders Two New LNG Carrier Designs from GTT

By The Maritime Executive 12-08-2020 05:24:37

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two LNGCs1 on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 respectively.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased with the confidence placed in us by HHI, a partner with whom GTT has developed a long-term collaboration.”

