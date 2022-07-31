Hyundai Heavy Industries Orders Eight New GTT Tank Designs

Image courtesy of GTT

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of eight new LNGCs1 on behalf of a European shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity 174,000m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2026.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.