Hyundai Global Service and Intellian Sign Satcom Partnership

Kwang Heon An, CEO of Hyundai Global Service (left) and Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian (right)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-16 04:06:47

Intellian, the global leader of mobile satellite communication antenna systems, signed a strategic partnership in satellite communications with Hyundai Global Service (HGS), a marine engineering & service provider and subsidiary of world’s No.1 shipbuilding company Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) group, on July 15 at Centum Science Park in Busan, Korea.

As the first step of the cooperation, both companies will expand HGS’ innovative ‘Integrated Smart Ship (ISS)’ solution; a digital ecosystem for vessel and fleet management, incorporating a powerful data analysis platform. This solution supports optimal vessel operation and management and is expected to reduce fuel costs by over six percent per year. With vessel lifespan varying based on how they are managed, smart ships with integrated digital platform capabilities such as the 'ISS' are more appealing to ship owners looking to reduce costs and environmental impact by optimizing operational efficiency.

HGS secures the satellite communications service, which is fundamental to ‘ISS’ solution, ensuring it can provide smart services whenever and wherever they are needed. Intellian provides the most innovative satellite communication antenna systems with high resilience and RF performance enabling fast and reliable transmission of large amounts of vessel data to shore. Moreover, utilizing Intellian's innovative technology and unmatched global service network, HGS managed vessels can be confident of high availability of service world-wide.

A key aspect of the partnership is Intellian’s ability to provide full life-cycle support to the vessels under HGS management spanning, from monitoring and maintenance to the general services. Intellian VSAT antennas will be provided to all existing and new HHI ships as a standard package. Further, both companies will begin a full-fledged sales and marketing of 'ISS' solution & satellite communications system to various maritime markets mainly merchant, energy, etc.

Kwang Heon An, CEO of Hyundai Global Service, said, “With the integration of Intellian’s satellite communications antenna technology and our differentiated ISS digital ship management system, we are well positioned to initiate a paradigm-shift in how ships are operated and the value that shipping companies can achieve from previously unobtainable efficiencies.”

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, added, “We’re delighted to build a strategic partnership with HGS. We are confident that our innovative technology and global service network is at the forefront of the smart ship market and our collaboration with HGS is integral to securing this leading position.”

Both companies have also agreed to co-develop new smart antennas with the aim to ensure on-going improvement to the ISS solution, while enabling HGS and Intellian to respond to customer needs.

