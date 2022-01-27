Hunting Enters UK Geothermal Arena Supporting the Eden Project

Image courtesy of Hunting

[By: Hunting]

Hunting Energy Services (“Hunting”) has provided engineering, manufacturing and logistics expertise to the Eden project. This is Hunting’s first endeavour into the UK geothermal market, with the intention of expanding further into the European geothermal marketplace.

Hunting successfully project managed and transported 20,000ft (approx. 6,100m) of casing to the Eden Geothermal site. 20 of its personnel, including logistics staff, OCTG engineers, manufacturing and operations were involved in the campaign and provided onsite tubular running support.

Ian Park UK Managing Director for Hunting said: “We are very excited that our first foray to support the UK’s energy transition is with the pioneering Eden Geothermal project.

“There are great synergies for our tubular product line across many of the renewable energy industries including geothermal, making us the ideal choice for this ground-breaking project. We have been able to apply our expert methodology, technical support, logistics and project management skills to deliver our products safely, which has opened the door for us to support further geothermal projects in the future.”

Max Skerratt, Project Manager for Eden said: ‘’Hunting Energy Services supplied us with all of our casing needs for a 5,277m (MD) geothermal well in granite. The casing was ordered in the middle of the first COVID lockdown however Hunting still managed to deliver all the casing with no delays to the programme. The communication and aftersales service with experienced onsite technicians in order to help us run the casing was a great help. We would not hesitate to use Hunting again for any of our OCTG requirements.’’

