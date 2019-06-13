Hunter Group Chooses OSM for Technical Management

By MarEx 2019-06-13 16:46:05

OSM Maritime has announced that it has secured a contract for the full technical management of Hunter Group’s state-of-the-art fleet of eco design SMART VLCCs, currently under construction at DSME in Korea. Hunter Group has eight identical 336m vessels, set to be delivered towards the end of 2019 and into 2020. The Hunter vessels will be managed from OSM’s base in Arendal, Norway, which offers an established strength in specialist tanker services.

Strategic alliance

“This is the beginning of a strong strategic alliance between two Norwegian headquartered companies with clear global ambitions,” comments Hunter Group CEO Erik A. S. Frydendal. “We have our sights set on making a real impact within the segment when the new vessels arrive, and we need a partner with the technical management expertise to really fulfill the potential we see ahead of us.

“After a thorough process it became clear that OSM was to be that preferred, long-term partner. The team has strong global capabilities, a full service, personal approach and the latest technology – to fully optimize operations across the fleet – at their disposal.

“We aim to provide our customers with truly world-class vessels and service, and our stakeholders with optimal returns. To do that we need the best management resource. With OSM on board we have that. I’m looking forward to working together in the coming years.”

Adding value

Hunter Group’s new tanker fleet are advanced vessels with 340,000m3 cargo tank capacity, cruising speeds of 14.8 knots and, to ensure complete compliance with IMO 2020 regulations, open loop scrubber systems from Wärtsilä. Each vessel will be manned by a crew of 30 experienced seafarers.

“Hunter Group is a bold new player within the VLCC segment and we’re delighted they have entrusted OSM to handle full fleet technical management,” comments OSM CCO Tommy Olofsen. “We have a long heritage of successful tanker operations and will be combining that seasoned expertise with innovative technical and data-driven solutions to deliver the best value services for Hunter.

“We believe we can help this ambitious, limber and highly intelligent team gain a strong foothold in the market, showcasing the value and performance capabilities of these new assets. Hunter is an exciting customer, with an exciting vision. It’s an honor to be a trusted partner in this project.”

Core competence

OSM Maritime has a core competence in tanker management. The company, which provides services to over 500 vessels worldwide, boasting a pool of more than 11,000 expert crewmembers, has been delivering services to the segment since its formation in 1989. It provides full technical and crew management to vessels ranging from 10,000 dwt tankers to VLCCs.

OSM Maritime has full ship management out of offices in Norway, Singapore, Cyprus and Helsinki. It recently launched a portfolio of ‘industry first services’ with the introduction of OSM ON – a new product that utilizes the company’s recently opened Maritime Operations Centre in Singapore – which digitally connects all vessels under OSM management, and all activities, for real-time visibility – to provide 24/7 response and risk management support services.

