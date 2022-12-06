Humphrey Lau Named as CEO of DESMI, a Danish Manufacturing Company

After more than 26 years as DESMI CEO, Henrik Sørensen has made the personal decision to step back and hand over the responsibility for the daily operation and further strategic development of DESMI to Humphrey Lau who will become CEO effective, December 1, 2022.



Crucial to the decision of naming a new CEO has been Humphrey’s global experience, strong results, leadership qualities, and values. Humphrey has the strong profile and global mindset from many years of international experience required for the planed further growth organically supported by acquisitions of DESMI. He worked for 16 years with Novo Nordisk and Novozymes and 14 years with Grundfos where he most recently held the position of Group Senior Vice President, Global Industry Business. Among his global experience, he established Novo Nordisk in China from green field in 1994, at Novozymes he was in charge of several global business units and responsible for the biofuel’s development in 2005, and in various roles with Grundfos, including CEO of Grundfos China and Regional Managing Director of Western Europe Grundfos, he grew the business significantly by building organizations with strong customer orientation.



Henrik Sørensen and the Board of Directors are very pleased that Humphrey has accepted to take on the CEO role and see it as an opportunity to accelerate the growth of the business where more acquisitions are foreseen. Henrik Sørensen, 65, has been CEO at DESMI since October 1, 1996, and a shareholder since 2003. ”It has been an amazing journey leading this company for more than 26 years, and I am proud to hand over the keys to Humphrey as the company is in good shape and has considerable potential. I am looking forward to continuing this journey as a shareholder and member of the Board of Directors,” said Henrik Sørensen.



“OEP is extremely pleased to partner with Humphrey as he is an experienced executive with an established reputation having served in leadership roles of two well-respected Danish multinationals. We also thank Henrik for his many years of service to DESMI and look forward to his important role on the Board and as a shareholder,” said Marc Lindhorst, Principal at One Equity Partners, which entered into agreements to acquire a majority stake in DESMI earlier this year.



“I am super excited and humble about this opportunity to be able to work together with a world class team at DESMI. Over the years I have followed the impressive development of DESMI under the strong and competent leadership of Henrik Sørensen. Together with the high performing global organization and support from a very professional owner like OEP, I am confident we can further develop and take DESMI to new heights,“ said Humphrey Lau.

