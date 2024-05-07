HRH The Princess Royal to Open Seawork 2024

[By:

Mercator Media, the organiser of Seawork, is delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will officially open Seawork on Tuesday 11 June 2024, marking the 25th edition of Europe’s leading commercial marine exhibition.

The Princess Royal has visited Southampton many times, however, this will be her first visit to the city’s Mayflower Park for the Seawork exhibition.

Seawork offers a unique combination of purpose-built undercover exhibition space, open air displays and over 70 vessels, floating plant and equipment on the quayside and pontoons.

Attendees will include representatives of HM Government and agencies, industry associations and experts, port users and customers, maritime charities, apprentices and academia.

Seawork is proud of its many longstanding strategic partnerships with relevant industry associations that offer support to their members at the event, setting the standard for industry gatherings.

Andrew Webster, Chief Executive, Mercator Media said, “Seawork is honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has chosen to officially open the 25th anniversary edition of Seawork. The visit of Her Royal Highness marks a very special year for this highly regarded commercial marine exhibition and for everyone involved in this vibrant sector of the maritime industry.“

Seawork is the key meeting place for the commercial marine industry, welcoming an international audience of visitors and exhibitors each year. The exhibition provides an international platform for commercial marine businesses to connect with buyers, network with their clients and discuss innovations and solutions within their respective industries.