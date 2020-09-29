Houston Propeller Club to Host Clay Shoot With New Safety Protocols

By The Maritime Executive 09-29-2020 09:41:35

Propeller Club of Houston board member Steven Putnam, Managing Director of PEI TECH LLC - Aderco USA Distributor, is pleased to announce their Annual Clay Shoot. "This is a big annual event for us, lots of extra planning to ensure a full safety and social distancing measures throughout. Ya'll come on by and join in for some old Texas clay shoot fun, which includes BBQ and gun-raffle!”

The International Propeller Club of the United States – Port of Houston (the “Houston Propeller Club”), is a member of the International Propeller Club of the United States whose membership comprises a cross section of the maritime industry throughout the United States and in many cities overseas.

One of the goals of the Houston Propeller Club is to promote the education of future members of the maritime community by providing scholarships to those attending institutions with maritime programs. Additionally, the Houston Propeller Club, when it has been able to, supports such organizations as the Houston International Seafarers Center and Today’s Harbor for Children, formally known as the Boys and Girls Harbor, through charitable donations. Your participation in events such as the annual clay shoot allows the Houston Propeller Club to provide scholarships and support charitable organizations.

Clay Shoot Information:

Where: American Shooting Center, 16500 Westheimer Parkway, Houston, Texas 77082

When: Thursday November 19, 2020

9:00am- Registration

10:15am- Shotgun Start

1:30pm- Lunch & Awards

Fees: $750 for a 5-man team or $150.00 for an Individual

Scoring: Lewis Class Scoring/100clays/Ammo Included

Please RSVP by November 16, 2020 to events@propellerclubofhouston.org or to Stuart Smith at 409-795-9229 ; Sponsorships are available.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.