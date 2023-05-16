Horizon Air Freight and Swift Marine Merge to Extend Global Reach

Horizon Air Freight and Swift Marine have entered a strategic business partnership, uniting as a single company: Horizon Group. The new company will offer a combination of marine logistics and port agency services in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.



“Two great companies have become one for the betterment of our clients,” said Steve Leondis, CEO of Horizon Group. “Together, Horizon and Swift can offer the next level in service through an even larger, stronger network for our customers.”



Horizon Group’s goal is to enhance the customer experience from port agency to logistics. The company will provide streamlined data communication and collaboration among all parties along the supply chain.



The merger allows Horizon Group to utilize its global knowledge of custom procedures, and combined import and export documentation services. Additionally, Horizon Group will offer customs pre-clearance for all inbound air and ocean shipments.



In addition to port call agency services at more than 100 ports in the Americas, the partnership will supply last mile services to more than 500 ports worldwide.



Horizon Group will make use of white-glove port call service with talent on board, as well as consolidation and freight forwarding of spares, supplies, and equipment from any vendor around the globe.



“Together, Horizon and Swift can provide unmatched value for our customers,” said Nico Koumbatis, CEO of Swift Marine. “Our shared mission is to deliver everything they need to their ports of call while also managing the logistics along the way.”

