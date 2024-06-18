Hoppe Marine Opens a New Representative Office Under Management of Ivo Beu

[By: Hoppe Marine]

Hoppe Marine, a leading provider of measurement and control solutions for the marine industry, is pleased to announce the opening of its new subsidiary, HOPPE AMERICA Inc. The new company is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and is led by Ivo Beu as president. As a naval architect with a unique blend of substantial maritime business background and project management skills, Mr. Beu brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new role. His technical expertise and dedication to innovative solutions will lead Hoppe America into a promising future. Together with our experienced project developer, Mona Wilhelm, from the Hamburg headquarters, Ivo Beu will serve the American market with our maritime system solutions.

About Ivo Beu

Starting his career as a naval architect at Flender Shipyard and MTG Marinetechnik, Ivo Beu later transitioned to the sales side. He refined his expertise at renowned companies such as MAN Diesel SE, Caterpillar, and Schottel, holding key sales positions. His most recent role was as the Director of Sales Marine America at Voith US Inc., where he was responsible for managing and coordinating customer-oriented activities and business development.

Future prospects

With the establishment of Hoppe America Inc., Hoppe Marine will further expand its presence in the American market. Under the leadership of Ivo Beu, Hoppe America will offer innovative and customer-orientated solutions to meet the increasing demands of the maritime industry. The company will continue to focus on high-quality standards and excellent customer service.