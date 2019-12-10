Holyhead Towing Installs Marine Project Manager Software

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-10 19:59:41

U.K. based Marine Software Ltd have recently supplied Holyhead Towing Company Limited with MPJWin - Marine Project Manager for Windows software to manage refit specifications for a fleet of ultra-shallow and shallow draft anchor handling tugs, multicats, workboats and specialist transport vessels.

Technical staff will use MPJWin to compile master refit specifications for all types of dockings and occasional repairs, issue and evaluate tenders from shipyards and sub-contractors, administer projects during the docking period and prepare financial reports.

Established in 1966, Holyhead Towing operate modern, shallow draft and versatile vessels used in support of offshore oil and gas, marine civil engineering, dredging and renewable energy projects.

Current or recent projects include those in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, Nigeria, Peru, Mexico and throughout Europe.

Holyhead Towing Comments: “We operate a fleet of over twenty vessels and it’s typical for us to complete a number of refits/dry dockings at the same time. MPJWin software will help us improve the way multiple projects are managed and also the clear visibility of costs will aid our budgetary control.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.