Holland America Line Launch of Europe Season with Ships Based in Rotterdam

[By: Holland America Line]

Today, with the arrival of Nieuw Statendam, Holland America Line celebrated the launch of its 2025 season from Rotterdam, with two ships based in its historic home port. The ship also successfully plugged into the port’s shore power, marking the first time a Holland America Line ship has utilized the newly unveiled system.

“It’s always an exciting time when our ships return to Rotterdam, Holland America Line’s historic home—and for the first time in many years, we have two ships homeporting here,” said Nico Bleichrodt, vice president of international sales and marketing for Holland America Line. “We applaud the team at the port on the completion of the shore power project and look forward to working with them for another great cruise season.”

Holland America Line ships will plug into the port’s high voltage shore connection system when available for a total of up to 29 connections. This will result in savings of up to 294 tons of fuel and yield a reduction of 914 tons of CO2. Further, after completing a successful test in 2024, Rotterdam will continue to utilize low carbon intensity biofuel this summer. The test in 2024 yielded an 86 percent decrease in lifecycle CO2 emissions while operating on one engine.

“It’s always a festive moment welcoming Holland America Line’s ships home for the season,” said Nick Hoogeweij, general manager for Cruise Port Rotterdam. “For 152 years, Holland America Line has been a frontrunner on service, safety and sustainability, and is truly part of Rotterdam’s genes. We are so proud to be part of the Holland America Line family; welcome home!”

Economic Impact

For the first time since 2012, two ships will homeport from Rotterdam, building on Holland America Line’s commitment to the Netherlands. Across the 29 voyages, nearly 77,000 guests will explore Europe onboard Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam. Each time a ship turns in Rotterdam, guests and crew will spend nearly 690,000 euro in port at local restaurants, shops, and attractions like Euromast. For 2025—that’s nearly 19 million EUR—up nearly 2.5 million from 2024.

And throughout the season, Holland America Line will work with Dutch vendors to provision its ships, including DeKuyper, B + S, Meeder, Ferwerda, 4 Cruise, Double Dutch and Luiten Foods, and Schmidt Zeevis. From fine liquors to fresh fish, Holland America Line relies on and supports local businesses in Rotterdam and throughout the Netherlands.

Season Highlights

Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam will take guests to Scandinavia, Iceland, the Baltics, Central Europe, the British Isles, the Canary Isles and the Mediterranean on voyages ranging from seven to 27 days. While sailing, guests will experience the world-class service and destination-rich onboard features for which Holland America Line is known.