Hogia Ferry Systems Signs with Corsica Linea

Image courtesy of Hogia Ferry Systems

[By: Hogia Ferry Systems]

Following an evaluation process during the first half of 2021, Hogia Ferry Systems came out on top and signed an agreement with the French-Corsican ferry operator Corsica Linea for delivery of the standard reservation and check-in system BOOKIT.

Corsica Linea, one of France’s major ferry operators, was founded in 2016. They daily serve the ports of Ajaccio, Bastia, Porto-Vecchio and L’lle-Rousse on the island of Corsica from Marseille and on weekly basis, they also serve the ports of Alger and Tunis from Marseille. Today Corsica Linea’s fleet consists of eight sizeable ferries and one newbuild to be delivered in 2022.

”We are delighted with having secured this contract! We have been successful in strengthening our position in the Mediterranean area during the last few years and we are very proud and honoured that Corsica Linea have joined our BOOKIT family. The project has already started, and we are well on the path for a close and long-term cooperation. I am confident that BOOKIT will fulfil Corsica Linea’s business needs”, said Niclas Blomstrom, Managing Director of Hogia Ferry Systems.

”We wanted to modernise our reservation and check-in system, making sure that we have a futureproof standard system platform. As Hogia Ferry Systems’ product BOOKIT is used already today by other ferry companies in and around the Mediterranean, we knew of them and their capabilities from before. After reviewing Hogia’s replies in our evaluation process, seeing the system live at fellow ferry operators and through our discussions with their team, we felt confident that Hogia will be the right long-term partner for Corsica Linea”, commented Régis Verlaine, CIO of Corsica Linea.

Corsica Linea is the fourth Mediterranean ferry operator using BOOKIT from Hogia Ferry Systems.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.