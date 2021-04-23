Hogia Delivers to the Canadian Ferry Operator CTMA Traversier

By The Maritime Executive 04-23-2021 09:39:30

The Canadian ferry operator CTMA Traversier Ltée (CTMA) have gone live with their new reservation and ticketing system BOOKIT, from Hogia Ferry Systems. The contract was signed in the autumn 2020. CTMA operate several routes: a life-line service between Prince Edward Island and the Îles de la Madeleine, a cruise line from Montreal to Îles de la Madeleine and a freight ferry service serving the islands. They have 3 ferries running the different services.

Sylvio Bénard, Responsable du service informatique (CIO) at CTMA says “We realised that our current reservation system had reached end of life and would not have coped with the higher volumes and new offerings that we are introducing with the larger ferry. We looked for a standard reservation system on the market and following the valuable and comforting input from fellow Canadian ferry operators, going with Hogia and BOOKIT was at the end a rather easy decision. I am pleased that we managed to implement the new system without any on-site support, due to the travel restrictions, and I am even more pleased that our end users are super-happy with BOOKIT.”

“The Canadian ferry industry is close to our hearts and we are a proud partner to prominent ferry operators in Canada since almost 20 years. It is an honour and a delight to welcome CTMA to our BOOKIT community. We are looking forward to a long and creative partnership” says Niclas Blomstrom, Managing Director at Hogia Ferry Systems.

